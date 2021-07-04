secondary-school-students-caught-swimming-in-hotel-during-school-hours-in-calabar-(photos)

Castro Ezama, the Special Adviser on Education to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, caught some secondary school students swimming in a popular hotel during school hours.
Ezama shared the photos on his social media page and wrote ;
I found Secondary School Students today swimming during School Hours. This has been a trend for some time. Hotels found to have been allowing them in have been sternly warned.
We support swimming as a good sport for our Young ones but it should be done at the right time.
See another photo below ;
