Secondary school students caught swimming in hotel during school hours in Calabar (Photos)

Castro Ezama, the Special Adviser on Education to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, caught some secondary school students swimming in a popular hotel during school hours.

Ezama shared the photos on his social media page and wrote ;

I found Secondary School Students today swimming during School Hours. This has been a trend for some time. Hotels found to have been allowing them in have been sternly warned.

We support swimming as a good sport for our Young ones but it should be done at the right time.

