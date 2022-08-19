second-hand-smoke-10th-biggest-cancer-risk:-lancet

NEW DELHI: It is not just people who smoke, those living in close proximity to smokers are also affected by cancers caused due to the habit. A new study published in The

Lancet

says second-hand smoke is the 10th most common risk factor for cancer DALYs.

DALYs, or

Disability-Adjusted Life-Years

, for a disease or health condition is the sum of the years of life lost due to premature mortality.

Second-hand smoke is the combination of smoke from the burning end of a cigarette and the smoke breathed out by smokers. As per Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, second-hand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, of which hundreds are toxic and about 70 can cause cancer.

“Non-smokers, who are exposed to second-hand smoke at home or at work, increase their risk of developing lung cancer by 20%-30%,” the

CDC

says.

