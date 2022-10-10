Second celebrity leaves Strictly after ‘heartbreaking’ dance off

October 09, 2022 – 20:00 BST

Diane Shipley

Richie Anderson became the second celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing after a dance off with Fleur East

Movie Week certainly brought some surprises to Strictly after Richie Anderson became the second celebrity to leave the show on Sunday night.

The DJ and his professional partner Giovanni Pernice performed their Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King the previous evening.

Although not the lowest scorers of the night – with that honour going to Tony Adams and Katya Jones with their The Full Monty-themed Samba – they ended up in the dance-off.

Even more surprising, they were joined by Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola, who scored 29 for an elegant American Smooth to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

Both couples performed their routines again on Sunday, after which the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Fleur and Vito, as did Motsi Mabuse, who said: “I think it’s heartbreaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Fleur and Vito were also in the dance-off

Anton Du Beke agreed, saying: “I thought one couple was a bit more sure-footed about their performance and had a slightly better level of artistry about what they were doing, so the couple I would like to save is Fleur and Vito.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have saved Richie and Giovanni, but the majority had spoken.

Richie was sad to leave the show

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Richie said: “Do you know what as a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of, and being here it really is…”

Giovanni was then asked if he had any words for his partner, Richie and said: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing… I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it and it stays in your heart forever.”

