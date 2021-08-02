secession-agitations:-nysc-dg-sends-message-to-corps-members

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged corps members to shun acts capable of promoting disunity and division in the country.

Ibrahim gave the charge on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps members at the temporary NYSC Orientation Camp, Amada, Gombe State.

He said that instead of preaching division as currently happening in some regions of the country, the corps members should be ambassadors of peace and unity.

“Always promote the unity of the country, let the spirit of NYSC live in you.

“As nation builders; you must refrain from all forms of cybercrimes, drive your vision with passion, do not cut corners,” he said.

He urged the corps members to respect the culture and values as well as contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities.

The DG stressed the need for corps members to seek permission before travelling in view of the spate of road accidents and security challenges in the country.

“Recently, corps members have been involved in motor accidents, therefore, it is mandatory to take permission before embarking on the journey,” he said.