sec-rumors:-did-clemson-&-florida-state-inquire-about-joining-conference?

The upcoming 2021 college football season could be the last time the SEC has only 14 teams. Recently, Oklahoma and Texas announced they will be leaving the Big 12 and requesting admission to the SEC. They were granted admission, and are now taking their former conference to court to try and leave as soon as possible-at the latest, the two programs would join after the 2025 season.

With OU and UT, the SEC stands at 16 total programs. Which sounds like a lot, until you hear that there could be two more to join the mix.

ESPN radio personality Marc Ryan cites his own sources in a tweet that claims Clemson and Florida State, two high-profile ACC programs, have reached out to the SEC.

Nothing official has been released from anyone involved, but with the way the 2021 college football offseason has been, nothing can be ruled out as a possibility.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow news and reports regarding further expansion of the SEC.

