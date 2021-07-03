SEC approves 7 NGX derivatives contracts, to launch West Africa’s first ETD – Nairametrics

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved seven derivatives contracts for Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

This was disclosed in an announcement released by the NGX today. The derivates contracts approved include; Access Bank Plc Stock Futures, Dangote Cement Plc Stock Futures, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Stock Futures, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Stock Futures, Zenith Bank Plc Stock Futures, NGX 30 Index Futures, and NGX Pension Index Futures.

This announcement comes after the SEC approved NG Clearing as a premium Central Counterparty, effective June 7, 2021. NGX is getting closer to launch West Africa’s first Exchange Traded Derivatives, which will be supported by NG Clearing in the risk management process, thanks to these approvals.

What they are saying

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA, stated that the introduction of the derivatives market coincides with the aim of developing a market that flourishes on innovation and responds to the demands of stakeholders in accessing and deploying capital.

He said, “The launch of the derivatives market aligns with our commitment to building a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing and using capital. We are, therefore, excited about the prospects of deepening Africa’s position in the global financial markets through ETDs, as well as enhancing liquidity and mitigating against price, duration, and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities.”

