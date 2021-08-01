sebastian-vettel-disqualified-from-podium-finish-at-f1-hungarian-grand-prix

Photo credit: Pool – Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix late Sunday and forced to give up his runner-up position to Esteban Ocon after a postrace inspection revealed an insufficient fuel load.

The result means that Vettel loses his place as the second-place finisher and everyone who finished behind the four-time champion moves up one place. Lewis Hamilton, therefore, moves from third to second and Carlos Sainz Jr. moves up to the final podium postion.

Hamilton is a winner in that his move to second place, coupled with Max Verstappen’s move from 10th ton 9th actually increases Hamilton’s lead in the championship points standings from six points to eight points after 11 races.

According to a post-race report given to the stewards, “after the race it was not possible to take a 1.0 liter sample of fuel from car 5 (Vettel’s Aston Martin). The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 liters out. During the hearing in presence of the FIA Technical Delegate and the FIA Technical Director the team principal of Aston Martin stated that there must be 1,44 liters left in the tank, but they are not able to get it out.”

The Aston Martin team has the right to appeal. Aston Martin did say it intends to appeal, and it has 96 hours to file the appeal.

