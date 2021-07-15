seattle-storm:-sue-bird,-breanna-stewart,-jewell-loyd-and-team-usa-fall-in-wnba-all-star-game

Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Team USA fall in WNBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Thankfully, it was just an exhibition as it was an evening to forget for the Seattle Storm participants during the WNBA All-Star Game.

Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and Jewell Loyd all failed to lead Team USA to victory in the event over the remaining WNBA All-Stars, losing 93-85.

The Storm trio will represent the United States of America in Tokyo for the Olympic Games this summer. Wednesday’s game was used as a warmup for the Americans.

Stewart led Team USA in minutes, playing nearly 28, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50% from the field. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP will likely lead the Americans in minutes played in Tokyo, too.

Both Bird and Lloyd scored just four points in around 22 minutes each.

The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter where the WNBA All-Stars pulled away led by Arike Ogunbowale’s 26 points.

Former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally made her WNBA All-Star debut but failed to score, missing all three shot attempts in eight minutes.

Additionally, Lloyd finished in last place during the 2021 WNBA Three-Point Shootout during halftime of the game.