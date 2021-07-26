by Juli Clover
“Ted Lasso” is Apple’s most popular television show, and the season two premiere brought in a record number of viewers, Apple said today (via Deadline).
Friday, July 23, the “Ted Lasso” launch day, marked the biggest Apple TV+ premiere day to date, and “Ted Lasso” also saw the largest opening weekend ever.
During the premiere weekend, Apple TV+ saw a 50 percent growth in new viewers week over week, and “Ted Lasso” also boosted watch time of “Schmigadoon,” “Physical,” and “Mythic Quest.”
Viewership for the second season of “Ted Lasso” was six times bigger than viewership for the series premiere weekend in 2020. “Ted Lasso” brought a 200 percent increase in viewership compared to the previous launch weekend in the United States, U.K., Canada, India, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, France and more.
“Ted Lasso” has been nominated for more than 20 Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series. The first episode of the second season is available now on Apple TV+, and the second episode is set to debut on Friday, Jyly 30.
Top Stories
Apple Working on External Display With Built-In A13 Chip
Friday July 23, 2021 9:37 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is developing an external display that includes an A13 chip with Neural Engine, according to a new rumor from 9to5Mac. The A13 chip with Neural Engine would presumably serve as an eGPU, though details are light at this time.
Having a CPU/GPU built into the external display could help Macs deliver high-resolution graphics without using all the resources of the computer’s internal chip….
AirPods 3 Rumored to Launch Alongside iPhone 13 at Expected September Event
Friday July 23, 2021 12:54 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The third-generation AirPods will likely launch at the same event revealing Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, according to a report from DigiTimes, which makes the claim citing sources familiar with the matter.
The report as a whole echoes previous reporting that production of the third-generation AirPods will kickstart in August, meaning a launch shortly after can be easily expected. DigiTi…
Next iPad Mini Won’t Feature Mini-LED Display, Claims Display Analyst
Friday July 23, 2021 8:07 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Yesterday, DigiTimes claimed that the upcoming iPad mini will feature a mini-LED display, but now, display analyst Ross Young is going at odds with that report, claiming that while the updated iPad mini continues to be on track for a release this year, it won’t feature a mini-LED display.
Young says he “confirmed” with Radiant Opto-Electronics, who DigiTimes claims would provide Apple with…
Apple to Pull ‘iDOS 2’ DOS Emulator From App Store
Thursday July 22, 2021 3:22 pm PDT by Juli Clover
iDOS 2, an app designed to allow users to play classic DOS games, will soon be pulled from the App Store, the app’s creator said today.
According to iDOS developer Chaoji Li, he tried to submit an iDOS update with bug fixes to the App Store, but was told that the update was rejected because it violated the 2.5.2 App Store guideline that says apps cannot install or launch executable code.Durin…
Kuo: Mini-LED MacBook Air Coming in Mid-2022
Thursday July 22, 2021 7:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple will release a new version of the MacBook Air around the middle of 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in note to investors seen by MacRumors.
The upcoming MacBook Air will feature a 13.3-inch mini-LED display, which would make it the second Mac to gain mini-LED technology after the 2021 MacBook Pro, which is rumored to include a mini-LED display and is expected to launch later …
iPhone Helps to Identify Rare Form of Cancer
A photo taken on an iPhone has helped to identify a rare form of cancer, according to news reports. A mother of three from Gainesville, Florida took a photo of her three-month-old son using her iPhone and its True Tone flash, which highlighted an abnormality in his right eye. The boy’s mother, a labor and delivery nurse, recalled learning about retinoblastoma during her training….
iPhone 13 May Support 25W Fast Charge Power Adapter
Friday July 23, 2021 2:52 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The iPhone 13 may support faster-charging speeds with a 25W power adapter, compared to the current limitation of the iPhone 12, which only supports fast charging at up to 20W, according to a rumor originating from China.
The iPhone 12 supports fast charging with a 20W or higher power adapter; however, even if users use a more powerful wall adapter, the iPhone itself only supports up to 20W….
Next-Generation iPad Mini Will Reportedly Feature a Mini-LED Display
Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new iPad mini with a significant redesign, including a larger 8.5-inch to 9-inch display with slimmer bezels, a Touch ID power button instead of a home button, a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector, and more.
According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report today, the sixth-generation iPad mini will also feature a mini-LED display:BLU…
Top Stories: Hands-On With MagSafe Battery Pack, iPhone 13 Always-On Display?
Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack is now available, and we went hands-on this week for some early impressions of the new accessory to get more battery life out of Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This week also saw a number of rumors about the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models, the iPhone 13 lineup, the next-generation iPad mini, a new…