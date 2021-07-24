Season Three of the Ribbeting Animated Comedy Series ‘Amphibia’ Premieres Saturday, Oct. 2, on Disney Channel – Business Wire

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hop to your screens this fall when season three of the popular frog-out-of-water animated comedy “Amphibia” premieres Saturday, Oct. 2, at (9:30 a.m. EDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW with a special extended-length episode. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly (“Gravity Falls”), season three of the Emmy® Award-nominated series finds Anne and the Plantars transported from Amphibia to her hometown of Los Angeles, where the Frog Family must learn to navigate the complexities of this modern-day world, conceal their identities as talking frog people and search for a way home. Season three will also include a 22-minute Christmas special featuring a song written by Rebecca Sugar (“Steven Universe”). Since its premiere in June 2019, “Amphibia” has garnered over 107 million views across Disney Channel’s YouTube and currently ranks among the top three cable series with Kids 6-11.

A season three sneak peek clip of “Amphibia” was revealed today during a combined virtual Comic-Con@Home panel with “The Owl House.” At the beginning of the panel, Disney Television Animation also shared an exclusive clip from the premiere episode of “The Ghost and Molly McGee,” an upcoming animated buddy-comedy series about tween optimist Molly and her unlikely friendship with grumpy ghost Scratch, which premieres this October.

Click HERE to view the season three sneak peek from “Amphibia.”

Click HERE to view the exclusive clip from “The Ghost of Molly McGee.”

Guest stars for season three include Whoopi Goldberg (“The View”), RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Kate Micucci (“DuckTales”), Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog”), Archie Yates (“Jojo Rabbit”), Wallace Shawn (“Young Sheldon”), Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”), Jason Ritter (“Gravity Falls”), Dana Davis (“Craig of the Creek”) and Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”).

Following the season three premiere, new episodes of “Amphibia” will debut every Saturday through Nov. 27 on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW. This Fall, “Amphibia” will also debut its third “Disney Theme Song Takeover” on Disney Channel YouTube, which spotlights popular animated characters doing their own unique take on their series’ popular theme songs complete with new lyrics. In this new short, Anne’s best friend Marcy (voiced by actress Haley Tju) reveals to Hop Pop and Polly her adventures in Newtopia while Anne was living in Wartwood and Sasha took charge of Toad Tower. Seasons one and two of “Amphibia” are now available to stream on Disney+, and season three episodes will become available beginning Fall 2021. “Amphibia” apparel and PopSockets PopGrip are also available at Amazon.com/DisneyChannel.

“Amphibia” stars popular actress and longtime Disney Channel star Brenda Song (“Dollface”) as Anne Boonchuy; Justin Felbinger (Disney Junior’s “Miles From Tomorrowland”) as Sprig Plantar, who forges a once-in-a-lifetime friendship with Anne; Amanda Leighton (“This Is Us”) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar, the youngest member of the Plantar family; and Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop. “Amphibia” is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

