Season Four Reloaded for Call of Duty Cold War: What You Need to Know – The Game Haus

Season Four Reloaded releases today at 12AM ET and brings in a load of new content. There are several new weapons, new gamemodes, a brand new zombies map and a classic multiplayer map. A new warzone mode and scorestreak also releases with this major mid-season update.

Continue the Dark Aether Storyline With Mauer der Toten

Mauer der Toten is the newest addition to the Dark Aether storyline in Cold War Zombies. Players head to Berlin to save their own lives from Omega Group’s Colonel Kravchenko. Heading into Berlin, players stumble through the darkness while reaching various parts of the map. Players will also see a flaming train at the U-Bahn. They aren’t alone, as Klaus, a Civil Protector type machine, can be activated through a quest to help them slay zombies.

A brand new wonder weapon and special equipment comes to Mauer der Toten. The CRBR-S is an energy-based pistol with a repeater that fires an extra shot when players shoot. When a zombie is killed, it can drop a special part to attach to the CRBR-S to make a completly new weapon. Players can obtain the wonder weapon through a quest, trials, or the mystery box. The new equipment is the LT53 Kazimir grenade. Similar to the Gersh Device, the LT53 Kazimir grenade sucks zombies into a black hole, and players can jump in to see where it leads them.

Mule Kick makes its return to zombies. Mule Kick allows players to hold three weapons, with the upgraded tiers allowing for more equipment, more ammo and for players to receive their third weapon back after downing. Treyarch revamped the perk machine to give a more unique look with guns coming out of it. Mule Kick is added to previous maps through the Der Wunderfizz Machine.

Along with more Season Four Reloaded intel and challenges, the Mauer der Toten easter Egg will be available starting at 1PM ET on July 15.

Black Ops II’s Rush Returns to Cold War Along with Two New Weapons

Season Four Reloaded is bringing back a classic map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II. The map Rush originally made it’s debut in Black Ops II’s Vengence DLC pack, and is returning in Season Four of Cold War. This map is a paintball arena and will be playable in the standard 6v6 map rotation, as well as Rush 24/7. Rush is a standard three lane map, with most gunfights in the middle of the map. The outside lanes can be used for flanking or holding down to make sure player’s teams can secure the victory. Rush marks the sixth remastered map in Cold War.

Along with Rush being added in Multiplayer, Rush comes to in the Playstation exclusive Onslaught gamemode. Onslaught sends players to multiplayer maps to fight zombies and retrieve Intel. Players encounter waves called “surges” and every third surge is an Elite Surge. Either a Megaton, two Manglers or two Mimics spawn and reward the player with a perk and weapons. This map is the 20th map in the Onslaught playlist, and adds three more pieces of intel for players to collect.

Two new weapons arrive to Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies. The OTs 9 is a full-auto submachine gun similar to the Bullfrog, but a bit more powerful with less ammo. Players can unlock the OTs 9 through a store bundle or in game challenge when the update releases. The mace makes it’s return from Black Ops III’s multiplayer. This melee weapon allows players to look medievil while smashing their way through enemies. Players can unlock the mace in the store or through a challenge later in the season.

All New Modes Coming to Cold War

Season Four Reloaded is also introducing several new modes to Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies. The first new mode in Multiplayer is Paintball Moshpit. Players will have paintball impact visuals and sound effects instead of bullets. This mode comes along with the introduction of Rush. The classic Capture the Flag gamemode makes it’s return to Cold War. This gamemode has players capture the opposing team’s flag to score points, but they must defend theirs at all costs. Cranked Kill Confirmed and Cranked Team Deathmatch make their debut, with players having to get kills or else they blow up. Players are also now able to get nuke scorestreaks in all gamemodes.

Warzone also has a new objective gamemode called Payload. Payload is simmilar to Call of Duty: WWII’s War mode, where two teams of 20 face off in either defending or attacking the payloads to win. Players spawn in with their custom loadouts and are able to buy and build obstacles to slow the progress of the payload. A new event called Blueprint Blitz allows players to complete contraband contracts after completing two normal contracts. This allows players to receive previous season’s blueprints if they can complete the contract.

Two new modes comes to zombies. The first is for the Playstation exclusive Onslaught mode, with a new “Onslaught Accelerated” playlist. When a player kills an enemy, the movement speed of the orb increases as zombies continually spawn. If players survive 20 surges in this gamemode, then they are awarded the “Chemtaminate” LMG Weapon Blueprint. The second mode is a First Person Advanced Start for Dead Ops Arcade 3. Much like the normal Advanced Start, players who play in first-person mode can now spawn on their highest round.

Feature Image Courtesy of Treyarch

You can “Like” The Game Haus on Facebook and “Follow” us on Twitter for more sports and esports articles from other great TGH writers along with James!

“From Our Haus to Yours“