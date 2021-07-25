Season 15 of Destiny 2 will see a change made to the transmog system – VG247

By Stephany Nunneley



24 July 2021 20:55 GMT

Bungie says it has been monitoring reception and behavior around Destiny 2’s transmog system and states it will perform a minor update around the system’s currencies.

According to the developer, at the start of Season 15 in Destiny 2, it will deprecate the passively-earned currency Synthstrand, which players use to purchase transmog – known as Armor Synthesis – bounties from Ada-1.

In its place, the bounties will be purchasable for 10,000 Glimmer instead. The hope is that the change reduces the time needed to earn 10 Synthweave tokens per class each Season.

Bungie states that removing the currency will also free up a slot in the Consumables inventory bucket. The studio also hopes this will reduce the complexity of the tranmog system, with only one remaining currency for each class that can be immediately turned in at Ada-1’s Loom for a Synthweave token.

The devs will monitor the conversation and use of Armor Synthesis as Season 15 rolls out.

Synthstrand is a resource needed for Armor Synthesis, which is known as transmog. It came alongside Season of the Splicer, and you acquire this currency along with the other two, Synthcord and Synthweave, when you complete bounties or take down enemies. These currencies are used to turn the appearance of a piece of armor into Universal Armor Ornaments.

As it stands now, the convoluted system finds players needing to defeat enemies to get Synthstrand which is needed to buy bounties in order to generate Synthcord. This is then converted into Synthweave at the Loom in the Tower. Synthweave is what you use to convert unlocked armor appearances from your Collections into a Universal Armor Ornament.

For now, players can only acquire ten Synthweave per class, per season and Universal Ornaments can only be applied to Legendary armor. It was stated by Bungie this was to change with the start of Season 15, which will see the number bumped to 20.

The current season ends on August 24, which means Season 15 will kick off soon after.

Players also have the expansion The Witch Queen to look forward to, and Bungie plans to reveal it on August 24 when Season 14 ends.