search-intensifies-for-suspect-behind-violent-brooklyn-mugging

-
The Guardian
‘A cartel shouldn’t get away with this.’ Anger at opioid settlements that exclude admission of wrongdoing
Multibillion-dollar settlements specifically exclude admission of wrongdoing over a crisis that has claimed 600,000 lives A slew of lawsuits accuse companies of recklessly and illegally in pushing prescription opioid sales when they knew the painkillers were driving an epidemic of addiction and overdoses. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AP There is growing anger among families bereaved by the US opioid epidemic at pharmaceutical companies “buying their way out of accountability” with multibillion-doll
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Bruce Arians: Unvaccinated players will be fined $14,000 for every protocol breach
NFL teams can’t force players to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they can make life difficult for unvaccinated players. And they will. The latest example comes from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that thye will fine any unvaccinated player $14,000 on the spot any time he [more]
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Buccaneers say they’re using red wristbands for vaccinated players, yellow for unvaccinated
So much for HIPAA. (That’s sarcasm, by the way.) The Buccaneers have informed PFT that the Super Bowl LV champions will be using two different wristbands at practice to distinguish vaccinated players from unvaccinated players. According to the team, vaccinate players will wear red wristbands and unvaccinated players will wear yellow wristbands. As the Bucs [more]
-
The Daily Beast
‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide
Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M
-
Reuters
Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC
If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. “The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies,” said artist Andy Golub, the event’s main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City’s emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.
-
The Daily Beast
Inside the Shocking Airport ‘Abduction’ of a Top Rebel Leader
TONY KARUMBA/bioreports via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—Witnesses to the shocking public kidnapping of Nigerian and British national Nnamdi Kanu—head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group—told The Daily Beast that the separatist leader was stepping out of his car at an airport when a group of heavily armed men forcefully seized him to arrange his transfer to Nigeria. In June, Kanu—who faces multiple charges in Nigeria, including treason—had driven into the underground parking lot at Jomo Kenya
-
Associated Press
A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry
VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.
-
The Wrap
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Torches ‘Blackface Connoisseur’ Megyn Kelly for Attacking Black Women (Video)
No one has “had it” with Megyn Kelly more than MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, who dedicated a segment of her show, “The Cross Connection,” to addressing the former Fox News host’s repeated attacks on prominent Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle — and Cross did not hold back in her reproach. On Saturday’s episode of “The Cross Connection,” Cross took “a slightly different approach” from her usual current events coverage by addressing someone “completely irrelevant.” “I’m speaking, of course,