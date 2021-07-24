search-for-bodies-concludes-at-surfside-condo-collapse-site

-
Axios
Naomi Osaka lights up Tokyo Olympics, looks to snag gold on home soil
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka kicked off the Tokyo Games Friday by lighting the Olympic cauldron — "undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," she tweeted after the ceremony.The big picture: The women's world No. 2-ranked player is set to return to the court for the first time at the Olympics after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, triggering global conversations about mental health in sports.
Storyful
Photos Show Empty Surfside Lot as Condo-Collapse Recovery Efforts Near End
Photos shared on Twitter by Florida state senator Jason Pizzo show the cleared lot where Champlain Towers South stood in Surfside, Florida, almost a month after the condo building’s partial collapse on June 24.As of July 21, 97 people were known to have died in the collapse, one of whom was unidentified, officials said.Recovery efforts at the site neared an end almost a month after the incident, local reports said on July 20. Credit: Senator Jason Pizzo via Storyful
Associated Press
Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless
He has given his DNA, talks frequently with the medical examiner and search team, and even reluctantly visited the site of the collapsed Surfside condo, to see for himself what is being done to find his big sister. Almost a month after the 12-story building disintegrated into a smoking pile of debris, where the lucky few escaped through a choking dust cloud, and at least 97 perished, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya appeared to be the only missing victim still not identified Thursday.
Miami Herald
New York attorney who moved to Surfside for a ‘fresh start’ died in collapse
Linda March was tired of New York’s Upper West Side. March, 58, who rented the penthouse at Champlain Towers, died when the oceanfront Surfside condo collapsed on June 24. March, who was divorced, had lived in the Miami area before she moved to Surfside and couldn’t wait to return, said her childhood friend Rochelle Laufer.
Associated Press
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
None of these are ., even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: A video shows U.S. government agents forcing students at an Idaho middle school to receive COVID-19 vaccines behind the building. THE FACTS: An incendiary video circulating widely on social media this week weaponizes footage from a voluntary, health district-run vaccine clinic to push the false narrative that the U.S. military is forcibly vaccinating children.