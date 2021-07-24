search-for-bodies-concludes-at-surfside-condo-collapse-site

Associated Press

Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless

He has given his DNA, talks frequently with the medical examiner and search team, and even reluctantly visited the site of the collapsed Surfside condo, to see for himself what is being done to find his big sister. Almost a month after the 12-story building disintegrated into a smoking pile of debris, where the lucky few escaped through a choking dust cloud, and at least 97 perished, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya appeared to be the only missing victim still not identified Thursday.