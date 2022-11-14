Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On ‘Red Tsunami’ Prediction

Fox News host Sean Hannity was quick to say he didn’t know where the prediction of a “red tsunami” came from after the GOP’s less-than-stellar results in this week’s midterm elections.

The polls “in every key race were in the margin of error,” Hannity earnestly told the audience of his widely watched prime-time show Wednesday.

But that wasn’t the line taken by his colleagues on their conservative network in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote.

On Thursday, The Washington Post released a stinging supercut that started with Hannity’s post-election downplaying of the “red wave” rhetoric before showing preelection footage of other Fox personalities hyping it to the max.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

