Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On 'Red Tsunami' Prediction
Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On ‘Red Tsunami’ Prediction

Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On ‘Red Tsunami’ Prediction

Fox News host Sean Hannity was quick to say he didn’t know where the prediction of a “red tsunami” came from after the GOP’s less-than-stellar results in this week’s midterm elections.

The polls “in every key race were in the margin of error,” Hannity earnestly told the audience of his widely watched prime-time show Wednesday.

But that wasn’t the line taken by his colleagues on their conservative network in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote.

On Thursday, The Washington Post released a stinging supercut that started with Hannity’s post-election downplaying of the “red wave” rhetoric before showing preelection footage of other Fox personalities hyping it to the max.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Reelection Bid Still Too Close To Call

‘Irony Is Dead’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Candidate Quality’ Tweet Goes Awry

‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Torched By Murdoch Media: ‘Perfect Record Of Election Defeat’

