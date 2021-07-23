Home NEWS Seagull smacks into teen on amusement park ride
Seagull smacks into teen on amusement park ride

A teenager got smacked by a seagull while on an amusement park ride. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the midair collision.

A teenager got smacked by a seagull while on an amusement park ride. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the midair collision.

Source: CNN

