Seagate Technology Stock A Buy After 8% Drop In A Week? – Forbes

The stock price of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reached its 52-week high of $106 in May this year before the recent sell-off, leading to an 8% drop in STX stock within a week, to levels of around $82 currently. While the broader markets have seen a recovery over the past two days, Seagate stock dropped further. Seagate reported full-year 2021 earnings, with revenue coming in only marginally higher at $10.68 billion. However, rising operating margins and a $160 million increase in other income, saw EPS rise from $3.83 to $5.43. Despite this, the stock has struggled amidst demand concerns that could affect memory prices by the end of 2021, which could, in turn, impact company revenues and margins.

Now, after an 8% fall in a week, will STX stock continue its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a recovery in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in the company’s stock price using ten years of historical data, returns for STX stock average 2.7% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 7.8% drop over the previous week (five trading days).

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding STX stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Seagate Technology stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just 1 day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE – try it yourself:

IF STX stock moved by -5% over five trading days, THEN over the next twenty-one trading days STX stock moves an average of 3.3%, with a decent 56.9% probability of a positive return over this period.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of Seagate Technology Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for Seagate Technology stock higher after a drop?

Answer: Consider two situations,

Case 1: Seagate Technology stock drops by 5% or more in a week

Case 2: Seagate Technology stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for Seagate Technology stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

STX stock fares better after Case 2, with an average return of 3.2% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 3.9% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how Seagate Technology stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer: If you buy and hold Seagate Technology stock, the expectation is over time the near-term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For STX stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Average Return

Trefis



You can try the engine to see what this table looks like for Seagate Technology after a larger loss over the last week, month, or quarter.

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer: The average return after a rise is understandably lower than after a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks.

It’s pretty powerful to test the trend for yourself for Seagate Technology stock by changing the inputs in the charts above.

