Sea of Thieves tops Steam charts again despite the efforts of two Forza Horizon 4s – PCGamesN

People really seem to love pirate games on PC, apparently, as Sea of Thieves is once again the number one best-selling game on Steam for the second week in a row. This is most likely down to the big Pirates of the Caribbean crossover that just launched, although two versions of Forza Horizon 4 are nipping at its grog-stained boots.

Rare’s Sea of Thieves is once more at the top of the Steam global top sellers chart, which has only happened a few times – including last week and when the game first landed on Steam last year. The reason for this surge in popularity is undoubtedly due to the big A Pirate’s Life update – although having a 33% discount under the Steam Summer Sale probably helps too, bringing the price down to $26.79 / £23.44 / €26.79.

However, the sale ends this Thursday, July 8, and not one but two versions of Forza Horizon 4 have stormed up the charts and are holding at #2 (standard edition) and #5 (ultimate edition).

Playground’s popular racing game also benefits from a massive Steam sale discount, taking a whopping 50% off the price and bringing the standard edition down to $34.99 / £27.49 / €34.99. While this will also go up when the sale ends, it may still benefit from the excitement over Forza Horizon 5 coming later this year.

Steam Top Sellers – Week ending July 4

Ordered by $ sales: 1. Sea of Thieves

2. Forza Horizon 4 (Standard)

3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY

4. PUBG

5. Forza Horizon 4 (Ultimate)

6. Rust

7. Halo MCC

8. It Takes Two

9. Red Dead Redemption 2

10. Valve Index VR Kit pic.twitter.com/R9YyQGCjaG — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 4, 2021

However, it could be PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds having the last laugh and regaining the top spot next week, as PUBG’s huge new Taego map launches on July 7 – just before the end of the Steam sale. Expect big changes this time next week.

