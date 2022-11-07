SDP Presidential Candidate, Adebayo Kicks Over Exclusion From Arise TV Debate, Calls Invited Obi, Atiku, Tinubu And Kwankwaso “The Corrupt, Liar, Joker, Dodger”

Adebayo in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter page described his exclusion and that of other presidential candidates from the debate as unfair.

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Prince Adewole Adebayo has protested against his non-inclusion in the planned presidential debate being organised by Arise Television and a group, Centre for Democracy and Development.

He described the four candidates invited –Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party as “the Liar, the Joker, the Dodger, and the Corrupt.”

“The *Arise News* Townhall Meeting

with a misnomer called Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) fake Debate for @PeterObi, @atiku @officialABAT and @KwankwasoRM is a rude joke by failed politicians and their bankrupt media lap dogs to rig the 2023 election with a cover-up,” he said.

“How can there be a ballot revolution or people decide if all they have to choose are the Liar, Joker, the Dodger, and the Corrupt? This quartet stands for the 4 sides of the status quo that Nigeria needs to get away from if we want our country not to continue to be a crime scene.

“We need Nigerians to hear from every willing presidential candidate not a few selected by those accomplices who feed on the carcass and leftovers of proceeds of crimes via fake polls of dubious intent and opaque methodologies. Millions of voters are #ADEquate with #HopeAgain2023.”

Meanwhile, the town hall organised by the CDD in collaboration with Arise Television will hold on Sunday evening.

