screech-the-puppy-finds-loving-family-on-animal-shelter’s-discounted-adoption-day

Jul. 3—PRINCETON — A little dog looking for some people to love him has traded the county animal shelter for a new place called home.

A Jack Russell Terrier mix dubbed Screech was an honorary newshound Thursday at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The nervous 3-month-old puppy was soon making friends and playing as he explored the newsroom. On Friday, a photograph of Screech was looking out from the Daily Telegraph’s front page.

His stay at the Mercer County Animal Shelter ended Friday. The shelter had a pop-up promotion that day to help its homeless dogs and cats find people ready to adopt them. Adoption fees were reduced for the day.

“He was the first one adopted,” Director Stacy Harman recalled. “They were here at noon to get him. It was a family with some children and he loved the children. He’s got two children to play with.”

The shelter, which is at full capacity, had about 62 dogs and 30 cats Thursday. Caring for so many homeless pets is challenging, so the shelter’s personnel hoped for people to adopt more of the pets or offer to foster them until a rescue organization can accept them.

“It’s been very busy,” Harman said about Friday’s pop-up adoption event. “We’ve had several adoptions. I’m thinking about four dogs and four or five cats. Every adoption counts. Every one that leaves opens up a spot for me.”

Reduced adoption fees were only for Friday’s event. The shelter is closed today for the Fourth of July holiday, and will reopen on Tuesday.

Harman said that people who want to help can foster dogs and cats, too, until a rescue organization arrives for them. One is scheduled to come on July 10.

“That would be fantastic,” Harman said about pet fostering. “Even if it just one, it helps.”

Adoption fees at the Mercer County Animal Shelter are $115 for dog and $60 for cats. The fees include spaying/neutering plus a pain shot for the surgery, rabies vaccine, first vaccines and deworming.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com