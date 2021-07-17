Scott Disick ‘keeping away’ from Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker romance during Hamptons getaway: source – Fox News

Scott Disick is trying his best to stay far away from the ever circulating news centered on his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s fast-moving relationship with Travis Barker.

The Lord, 38, is currently vacationing in the Hamptons, east of New York City, where he’s made the mad dash with his 20-year-old flame, model Amelia Hamlin. The pair are said to be enjoying a swell time with Disick and Kardashian’s children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, a source told Fox News on Friday.

“They had some friends over a couple of nights, hosted a few dinners and pool days with the kids,” the source said of the hot-spot getaway that has been going down at the famed Poppi House over the past week. Disick has been sporting a buzzed mohawk look – as seen when he was photographed poolside on Thursday.

The insider maintained that Disick and company also rented a boat and had a relaxing day out at sea.

Scott Disick is currently vacationing in the Hamptons with his 20-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin and his three kids with whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, a source told Fox News. (Getty Images)

“He was definitely just trying to do his own thing,” the source added. “He’s keeping away from all of the Kourtney and Travis stuff that’s going on.”

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, have been making headlines since they began dating early this year. The former reality star recently shared photos from a PDA-filled outing she and the musician recently embarked on.

“Swipe for happy girl,” the Poosh owner wrote in the caption of the post, which featured several photos of herself smiling ear-to-ear while dressed up at what appeared to be a hotel setting.

In one blurred shot, Kardashian held Barker’s hand while strolling down a hallway and smiling. In the final photo in the post, Barker rested a tattooed hand on his girlfriend’s feet.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are seen walking at the beach on April 7, 2021 in Miami.

Meanwhile, Disick recently dropped a huge bag of cash on a series of lavish birthday gifts for Hamlin during the couple’s trip to Miami, which included a signed Helmut Newton print for which the entrepreneur reportedly shelled out more than $57,000, according to People magazine.

The piece – which Disick reportedly paid for in cryptocurrency – is titled, “Saddle II,” and shows a model wearing tights and a blazer as she straddles a saddle set on an armchair.

The black-and-white photo is said to be one of Newton’s most provocative creations and was originally shot for a 1976 edition of Paris’ Vogue Hommes magazine, the legacy publication said.

Amelia’s dad, actor Harry Hamlin, offered up his opinion of the relationship and the large age gap between the two during a recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a show on which Amelia’s mother and Hamlin’s wife, Lisa Rinna, is a co-star.

“The issue that’s most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd,” Harry said. Rinna, 57, has also spoken about the pairing on the series, saying, “She’s 19! He’s 37 with three kids, hello!”