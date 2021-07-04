Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s Relationship Reportedly “Continues to Grow” Despite 18-Year Age Difference – Cosmopolitan.com

OK, let’s just get the obvious out of the way: Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are an… odd pair. We already know that Scott likes dating young women (cc: Sofia Richie), but getting into a relationship with a teenager is kinda very eyebrow-raising. Amelia turned 20 last month, which helps I guess??

Anyways! A source tells Us Weekly that “everything’s going well for them.” The insider adds, “Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on.” The source continues that Scott and Amelia “really love each other and care for each other” and are “in a really good place. It’s hard to say where they’ll be a year from now, but judging by how it’s going, it can certainly be a long-lasting relationship.”

MEGAGetty Images

Apparently, they have a lot of “exciting things planned,” which is great! I’m really not trying to be a hater. It’s just a 38-year-old man with three kids dating a 20-year-old woman feels… weird. And Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, agrees.

Amelia initially told Lisa that she and Scott were “just friends” (lol) but Lisa explained that “then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach.” She added, “It’s a what the f*ck moment. You’re like, ‘What the f*ck?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.” (This was before their bdays, btw.)

Lisa admitted that she hopes Scott and Amelia were just a phase and that while her husband, Harry Hamlin, was “calm about it,” she was “a lot nervous.” She continued, “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it. Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, ‘Welp …’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”

