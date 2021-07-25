Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Cuddle Up Together on Boat Trip With His Daughter Penelope – E! Online

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline
Scott Disick enjoyed some time on the sea with two of his favorite ladies.
On Saturday, July 24, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from a boat trip on the open seas with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, and his daughter Penelope Disick, 9. In one pic, Scott and Amelia wear matching gray sweatshirts while covered in a wool Hermès blanket.
“Hermès only to swim,” Scott wrote. Amelia commented on his post with a series of red heart and fire emojis.
She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “I love you!”
Scott also posted an adorable snapshot of himself kissing Penelope on the head as they both snuggled under the blanket. The reality star later shared a pic of his daughter smiling and standing by a railing with a friend.
During their boating trip, they passed by a pod of whales.
Amelia and Scott began dating late last year. In recent months, the model has occasionally been spotted on outings with Scott and Penelope, as well as, with his and his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s other kids, Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6.
In April, Amelia debuted a sweet new nickname for Penelope—”Peesh.” Earlier this month, Amelia commented on Scott’s birthday tribute to his daughter, writing, “Happy birthday to the best facialist in town,” adding some heart emojis.
Instagram / Scott Disick
“Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She’s learning a lot,” a source close to the couple told E! News in early July. “It’s definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them.”
Instagram / Scott Disick
And the two plan to take the next step in their relationship: Getting a new place together. The source told E! News that they were scouting new homes in the Hamptons in New York, adding that his “kids will definitely visit and spend time there.”
Instagram / Scott Disick
The insider also said that “Scott thinks it’s great Kourtney is OK with Amelia being around,” explaining, “It makes everything much easier for both of their lives.”
Instagram / Amelia Hamlin
And speaking of Kourtney, she and boyfriend Travis Barker also recently spent some time by the ocean, but on land. Over the weekend, they vacationed at a luxury beachfront resort in Santa Barbara, Calif., where they were spotted making out on a lounge chair on the sand.