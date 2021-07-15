Scores killed as troops dislodge bandits planning attacks – The Nation Newspaper

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have dislodged bandits who converged on Sububu forest ahead of planned attacks of Zamfara communities.

A large number of the bandits were killed in the operation, the Nigerian military has disclosed.

The swift operation was sequel to credible information on the convergence of the criminals, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, stated.

According to Onyeuko, “on 12 July 2021 base on credible and timely information on the massing up of bandits around SUBUBU Forest possibly in preparation for an attack. The Air Component of Op Hadarin Daji despatched its NAF Platforms and engaged the bandits in a precision bombardment. Several armed bandits, motorcycles, camps and other equipment were destroyed.

“This dealt a serious setback to their criminal activities in the area. The Air Component of the operation has continued to dominate the airspace with reconnaissance and in support of ground troops”.

Onyeuko said troops have sustained the onslaught against criminal elements in all the theatres of operation, which he said has restored calm in some of the flashpoints.

Speaking during the bi-weekly media parley with Defence Correspondents, he noted that security situation in some locations “is considerably calm which is evident as locals were seen carrying out their daily activities peacefully”.