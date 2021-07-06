scoan-guts-fire-during-tb-joshua’s-burial

The Synagogue Church of All Nation SCOAN owned by late prophet TB Joshua has been razed by fire on Tuesday morning.

The church is located in Ikotun area of Lagos State.

Members of the church who had attended the burial ceremony and candle light procession in his honour were seen scampering for safety during the fire incident.

The Director General Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke Osanyintolu confirmed the incident, stated that firefighters have already stormed the scene.

SCOAN also confirmed the incident in a statement on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “In the late evening on Monday 5th July 2021, there a minor electrical fire incident at a storehouse within The Synagogue Church of All Nations complex”.

“The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

“As the part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua. The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State fire services, whose members were on the ground at the time of the incident.

“We thank God for His continued protection. We assure the general public that there no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled”