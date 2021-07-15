The Synagogue Church of All Nations says there is no “succession battle” in the church after the death of its founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, who was buried last week in the Ikotun area of Lagos State

In a statement on Thursday, the church said, “Our attention has been drawn to an article published in This Day Newspaper on Wednesday, July 14th 2021 titled, ‘Synagogue: Succession Battle Begins as THISDAY Interview is Cited as Evidence.’

“The contents of the article regarding an alleged ‘succession battle’ are completely false and should therefore be disregarded. We want to inform the general public that there is no succession battle at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN). We are sons and daughters of love and shall continue to let love lead as we follow the instructions laid down by Prophet TB Joshua.

“Thank you for your prayers and support as we continue to honour the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.”

The Bioreports News had earlier reported that the 57-year-old was buried on the premises of his church in Lagos. He was buried in the presence of his widow, Evelyn; his children, family members and other loved ones.

Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, had planned to celebrate his 58th birthday on June 12, 2021, before he died on June 5, 2021.

He hailed from Arigidi Akoko, in Ondo State, and founded the Synagogue Church in 1987. The church, which has its headquarters in Lagos, accommodates over 15,000 worshippers per gathering. The church currently has branches in Ghana, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Greece.

Joshua was one of the richest and philanthropic pastors in Nigeria; he was estimated to worth over $15m in 2011, according to Forbes.

Upon his death, the church chose his widow, Evelyn, to take over from him.