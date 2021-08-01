Schitt’s Creeks Daniel Levy And Ant-Man Paul Rudd Enjoy Indian Meal In London – NDTV Food

Indian cuisine enjoys immense popularity overseas, particularly among Hollywood stars. In a picture that has the potential of breaking the internet, Schitt’s Creek actor Daniel Levy and ‘Ant-Man‘ Paul Rudd are seen savouring some drool-worthy Indian dishes. The two stars were spotted dining together at an Indian restaurant in London. Daniel posted a picture of the wholesome meal on his Instagram Stories, tagging the restaurant. He captioned it: “Thank you for a truly memorable meal. You can taste the love”. One look at the sumptuous meal and you will say “Aww David” instead of “Eww David”!

The tasty meal included popular dishes like hot fluffy puris, peas pulao along with a potato sabzi. We could also spot some Nepali mutton curry and creamy prawn malaikari and Bihari phulki.

The restaurant shared a picture of the two stars dining together, posing along with the owner, on its Instagram timeline. From the caption, it appears that Paul is a regular at the restaurant and had brought Daniel along for dinner. The caption tagging Daniel read, “When Paul Rudd returns for dinner to the restaurant and this time brings the lovely Daniel Levy with him”.

There is just something about Indian food that makes one instantly hungry, isn’t there? If their hearty meal has left you craving for some yummy dishes to recreate at home, here is a list of similar recipes for you to try:

An easy recipe that takes less than 30 minutes to make. All you need is some fragrant basmati rice cooked with spices and the goodness of peas.

Succulent pieces of mutton cooked in a flavourful curry along with aromatic and robust spices. As the name suggests, this one is from the Champaran region in Bihar.

Juicy prawns cooked in a mellow and creamy curry flavoured with coconut milk, yogurt, and spices. This recipe takes just about 30 minutes to prepare.

Fried and fluffy, this easy puri recipe is made with a blend of semolina and whole wheat flour.

This quick-fire aloo sabzi recipe is made using flavourful spices like amchoor powder (dry mango powder) and garam masala. So comforting with hot puris.

Did you just make a dash to the kitchen to cook up an Indian meal with our recipes? Well, you’re welcome.