Scenes From A Marriage Trailer Shows Oscar Isaac in a Troubled Romance – Screen Rant

The new trailer from Scenes From A Marriage shows Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain as a married couple in crisis. The upcoming HBO limited series is based on the classic 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name, written and directed by Ingmar Bergman, depicting a marriage on the verge of falling apart. The miniseries was later condensed into a three-hour film by Bergman and has had a profound influence on viewers and filmmakers. The HBO remake will modernize the exploration of an American marriage. It will be written and directed by Hagai Levi, who is known for programs focusing on examinations of relationships and the psychology of the human mind, such as In Treatment and The Affair.

HBO has now released the first trailer of Scenes From A Marriage that will premiere in September and center around Isaac and Chastain’s characters’ issues in their marriage. This marks the second time Isaac and Chastain have shared the screen together, after playing a married couple in J.C. Chandor’s crime film A Most Violent Year. Chastain will be replacing Michelle Williams, who dropped out due to scheduling conflicts but serves as an executive producer, along with Chastain and Isaac. The limited series also stars Corey Stoll, Nicole Beharie, Tovah Feldshuh, and Sunita Mani.

Chastain and Isaac are certainly a compelling pair to headline the adaptation of the Bergman classic. Both will also be featured in anticipated movies that will be released during the airing of the series, with Isaac in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Chastain in Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Scenes From A Marriage will premiere sometime in September on HBO and HBO Max, and this first trailer indicates it has the potential to live up to the original.

Source: HBO





