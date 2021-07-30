scarlett-johansson’s-agent-rips-disney-over-‘black-widow’-dispute

The fight between actress Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co. over her contract for the movie “Black Widow” has a new participant: the powerful Creative Artists Agency, which represents Ms. Johansson and many of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

On Thursday, Ms. Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney alleging her contract was breached when the company decided to put “Black Widow” on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time it was released in movie theaters.

Disney said the suit had “no merit” and called it “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” which has kept many movie theaters closed and attendance light at those that are open. Disney also said Ms. Johansson has been paid $20 million for “Black Widow” already and has the ability to earn more.

“They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global Covid pandemic,” CAA Co-Chairman Bryan Lourd said in a statement.

Mr. Lourd blasted Disney for releasing details of Ms. Johansson’s salary and for attempting to tie her lawsuit to the pandemic. Disney “included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of,” he added.