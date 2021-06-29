Scarlett Johansson is launching her own beauty brand – harpersbazaar.com

Celebrity beauty lines are officially the new celebrity fragrance line, with everyone from Alicia Keys to Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez in the race to launch their own eponymous offering while appetites are high.

Now, Scarlett Johansson has joined the club, announcing plans to launch her own beauty brand in 2022. While the specifics of the line are still a mystery, Johansson has called the project a “clean, accessible approach to beauty” in a statement via WWD, citing the launch as the reason she took a step back from previous high-profile beauty deals a few years ago. The star was notably the face of L’oreal Paris for several years and previously an ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance, The One.

“I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child. My mother instilled in me a passion for self care from my early teenage years,” she said.



To bring the brand to fruition, Johansson is partnering with Kate Johnson, who has worked with Juicy Couture and Victoria’s Secret in the past. The Najafi Companies are the investors, who also host Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern and Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills in their roster.

While there are still very few details about what exactly her line will consist of, Johansson – who will act as both founder and chairman – hinted to Allure that it would focus around skincare “essentials”, adding: “This will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with minimal effort.”

