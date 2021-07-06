Scarlet Nexus: How to Get Pound-type Suppression + | Game Rant – GameRant

Pound-type Suppression + is a rare material in Scarlet Nexus, so this guide will help players find and defeat the enemies that drop it.

Gear upgrades are a big part of Scarlet Nexus, as with most other RPGs. In this “brain punk” action game, combat is fast, stylish, and exciting. Even though it’s tempting to keep the adrenaline pumping by going from one battle right into the next, it would be a mistake to not stop and make sure that weapons and other equipment are fully upgraded. For that sake, many Scarlet Nexus players will need to gather some Pound-type Suppression + to exchange for other useful items. This short guide will explain which enemies drop Pound-type Suppression + and where to find them.

As far as materials go, Pound-type Suppression + is a bit on the rarer side. It’s worth the trouble of finding some though because they are needed to upgrade weapons for most party members, most notably the main characters Yuito and Kasane. There is also an interesting plug-in that requires Pound-type Suppression +. The Attack Damage Specialization plug-in can be incredibly useful for players who want to use a brute force combat strategy. It raises raw attack damage by a large amount, in exchange for lessening crush effectiveness.

How to Get Pound-type Suppression + in Scarlet Nexus

As the name implies, Pound-type Suppression items are earned by defeating Pound-type enemies. The base Pound-type Suppression is fairly common. Pound-type Suppression + is a much rarer variety. Players who need lots of exchange materials for their gear upgrades or certain cosmetic costume attachments will have to exercise some patience and persistence to get these Others to yield all the drops they need. Below is a list of specific enemies that drop Pound-type Suppression + and their spawn locations.

Missin Pound (SLRF – Museum Ruins, Sumeragi Tomb – 5. Memories of Rebellion)

Cushion Pound (SLRF – Museum Ruins, Sumeragi Tomb – 1. Memories of the Beginning)

Session Pound (Hieno Mountain – Trailhead ~ Togetsu Area, Sumeragi Tomb – 4. Memories of Pursuit)

Of the enemy varieties that drop Pound-type Suppression +, Session Pound is the most common and easy to farm. Fans who have completed the Going to Togetsu side quest will be very familiar with methods of defeating this enemy quickly and efficiently. These enemies are inclined to self-destruct on contact, which means that players can use Gemma’s sclerokinesis to trigger invincibility and allow Session Pound enemies to bring about their own demise without a single worry.

For those who prefer to hunt Missin Pound, Tsugumi’s clairvoyance will be necessary to see through their smokescreen. As for the Cushion Pound enemy, it’s best to handle it with all-out psychokinesis abilities, bolstered through SAS with either Yuito or Kasane.

It should be noted that players seeking Pound-type Suppression + can multitask by seeking some other useful items simultaneously. Defeating the Cushion Pound enemy is a good way to get Battle Record B. This common item drop may not be a priority for players in the late game, but those who are still in the early phases can benefit by seeking it out.

Scarlet Nexus is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

