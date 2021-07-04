Scarlet Nexus: How to Defeat Gunkin Perry (Boss Guide) – Screen Rant

Scarlet Nexus is filled with deranged monsters called Others. Here’s how to beat one of the first Other bosses, Gunkin Perry, in Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus is an RPG that brings players into the far distant future, after a psionic hormone that grants people extra-sensory powers was found in the human brain. Once humans started to gain powers, dangerous mutants called Others came down from the sky to feed on humans’ altered grey matter. However, with the addition of extra-sensory powers, future humans are more than capable of defeating the threat posed by Others.

Throughout Scarlet Nexus, players will encounter different types of Others they must defeat. Like boss fights in many popular action RPGs, players must use different tactics against each Other. The first major boss fight while playing as Yuito, Gunkin Perry, is near the end of Phase One in Kikuchiba. With the right information, players can lure the monster into a trap and defeat the four-legged Other. Here’s how to beat Gunkin Perry in Scarlet Nexus.

Defeating Gunkin Perry in Scarlet Nexus

Beginning the fight, Gunkin Perry slowly paces around the arena and fires oil spit attacks from a distance. Gunkin also has three more attacks: a side slash strike, a leaping body slam, and a spin attack. The leap attack is preceded by Gunkin bending down, and the spin attack is preceded by Gunkin raising his left arm. Stay away from the spin attack, as there isn’t really a way to dodge it. The side slash strike can be avoided by dodging toward the arm that is attacking. Players can get caught by Gunkin’s close-range attacks, so it’s a safe idea to keep running during the fight to stay out of range.

Shortly into the fight, Hanabi provides a hint, telling players to use psychokinesis to bring down the pipes that hang from the ceiling. Like other games that utilize telekinetic abilities, such as 2019’s Control and Jedi: Fallen Order, psychokinesis is the key to winning boss fights in Scarlet Nexus. Run around, keeping away from Gunkin’s attacks, and try to stay under the stacks of pipes. When Gunkin eventually pounces with a leap attack, players can dodge his body slam, leaving the Other writhing on the ground under a stack of pipes. Use the left trigger to pull down the stack of pipes, stunning Gunkin.

Once Gunkin is stunned, players have a few second to get as many attacks in as possible. Since Gunkin is an oil-based Other, players should use pyrokinesis attacks for extra damage. After a few more times of stunning Gunkin and attacking with pyrokinesis, he will be down for the count. One more Other out of the way, possibly more Brain Points, and one less threat to the humans inhabiting the future world of Scarlet Nexus!

Scarlet Nexus is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.





