Associated Press
John McEnroe’s comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention
Former tennis star John McEnroe’s reaction on the BBC’s broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu’s mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country’s television coverage at the All England Club. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.
The Telegraph
BBC’s John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Tomljanovic. Raducanu had suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident could be
The Guardian
Scottie Pippen’s latest bridge-burning tour is a reminder that hurt people hurt people
Still miffed by the ‘best sidekick ever’ millstone, the Bulls icon spared no one in a scorched-earth GQ interview. None of it comes as a shock, nor should the fact he keeps taking the bait Scottie Pippen watches pre-game warm-ups during a 2020 game between the 76ers and Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photograph: Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images Once a staple of the fin-de-siècle Chicago Stadium scoreboard, the M&M race was the sprinkling on top of the ultimate sporting d
Reuters
Tennis-British teenager Raducanu’s run over as she quits against Tomljanovic
British teenager Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
The Guardian
NBA finals predictions: Bucks or Suns? Our writers share their picks
Will the Milwaukee Bucks end a 50-year drought or can Chris Paul lift the Phoenix Suns to the team’s first NBA title? Our writers predict the winner, key players and dark horses The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo handles the ball against the Suns’ Deandre Ayton during a Feburary game. Antetokounmpo’s fitness is a major question ahead of Tuesday’s opening game of the NBA finals between Milwaukee and Phoenix. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images What the Suns need to do to win Limit the Bucks
Washington Examiner
Autopsy: Columbus goalie died of chest trauma
A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported.