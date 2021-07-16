Home Technology Scalpers Set Their Sights On The Switch OLED As Pre-Orders Go Live In The US – Nintendo Life
Technology

Scalpers Set Their Sights On The Switch OLED As Pre-Orders Go Live In The US – Nintendo Life

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
scalpers-set-their-sights-on-the-switch-oled-as-pre-orders-go-live-in-the-us-–-nintendo-life

Here we go again!

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan

Nintendo Switch OLED© Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED might not have quite as much excitement behind it as the next-generation Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but hey, that’s not going to stop scalpers from hoarding and relisting this new model online.

Not long after pre-orders went live in the US earlier today, scalpers began listing Nintendo’s new model system on websites like eBay for double and even triple the amount of the $350 retail price. Some listings go all the way up to $1,000 USD…

Switch OLED Ebay Listings Nintendo Lifevia eBay

This has become increasingly common in recent times, and sadly we saw the same scenario play out when the system went on sale in the UK. It was also the same deal when pre-orders for Metroid Dread went live – with the Special Edition and amiibo two-pack selling out in record time and listings of the product appearing online not long after.

As usual, we strongly advise against purchasing a new system like the Switch OLED off eBay. If your retailer of choice has already run out of supplies, it’s probably best to hold out and wait for more stock to arrive. See our Switch OLED US pre-order guide for more information.

Did you have any luck pre-ordering a Switch OLED? Leave a comment down below.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

YouTube Millionaires: Comedy-Focused Family ‘Tsuriki Show’ Shot To...

Now You Can Delete the Last 15 Minutes...

Battlefield 2042 – Even More Things To Know...

Netflix for Games Will Require Lots of Hard...

Windows 10 21H2 will be the next big...

Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC...

Dell XPS 17 Hands-on: Core i7-11800H & RTX...

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy alien trees – Digital...

Study highlights most popular emoji for 2021, why...

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Zelda And...

Leave a Reply