sc-stresses-speedy-justice-but-does-opposite

NEW DELHI: The

Supreme Court

, which impeccably champions litigants’ right to

speedy justice

, on Tuesday kept alive a nearly 60-year-old land dispute by ordering fresh adjudication of the case by the Allahabad HC, which had in 2006 decided in favour of UP government after labouring on it for 31 years.

Though the constitutional courts often lecture the trial courts on the cardinality of speedy justice and term it as a fundamental right of the litigants, this case surprisingly remained pending in the HC and the SC for 31 years and 16 years respectively.

In comparison the trial courts were swift in rendering their decision on the suit that was instituted in the year 1964 by the UP government for resumption of approximately 12 acres of land, which was claimed to be a rent free adnowment given to one of the widows –

Farooqi

Begum – of erstwhile nawab of Rampur, Hamid Ali Khan, in 1924. The nawab died in 1930 and his successor resumed the land and later the UP government took over the land.

The trial court decreed the suit in favour of the UP government in 1966, within two years of the institution of the suit. When an appeal was filed in the HC, it was sent back to the district judge, which registered the appeal in 1967 and four years later, remanded the suit for fresh adjudication by the trial court. In 1973, the trial court again decreed the suit in favour of the government.

Farooqi Begum appealed against the trial court decision before the district Judge, who in 1975 upheld the decree under challenge. She filed an appeal before the Allahabad HC, which took 31 years to decide the civil suit in favour of the government. She expired during the pendency of litigation and her legal heirs pursued the case.

The appeal against the HC order was decided by a SC bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Vikram Nath on Tuesday, after a gap of 16 years, but only to give a new lease of life to the six decade old litigation by relegating it back to the HC for fresh adjudication.

Writing the 27-page judgment, Justice Nath said, “We are of the view that the HC fell in error in not taking into consideration the relevant material and instead relying upon inadmissible evidence or evidence which had no bearing to the findings. Even the burden had been wrongly placed on the defendant/­appellant. Further, the HC ought to have carefully scrutinized the evidence available on record and only thereafter arrived at a conclusion. The judgment of the HC is set aside. The matter is remitted back to the HC.”

