sc-sentences-fugitive-vijay-mallya-to-4-month-imprisonment-for-contempt-of-court

NEW DELHI: The

Supreme Court

on Monday sentenced former liquor baron and fugitive Vijay Mallya to four months imprisonment. He was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court. He was accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, in a contempt case.

The SC also asked

Mallya

to deposit back 40 million dollars with interest within four weeks and failure to do so would lead to attachment of properties.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya. The top court had on March 10 reserved its order in the matter, observing that proceedings against Mallya have hit a “dead wall”.

Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

