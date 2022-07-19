sc-protects-ex-bjp-spokesperson-nupur-from-arrest-in-firs-over-prophet-remarks

NEW DELHI: Moving away from its earlier hard stance, the Supreme Court on Tuesday protected suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur

Sharma

from arrest in all present and future FIRs for her alleged blasphemous comments against the Prophet as it took into account continuing grave threats to her life from many, including a ‘khadim’ of Ajmer dargah.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, which had on July 1 refused relief to Sharma and asked her to approach the high courts concerned for quashing of each of the nine FIRs, agreed that the threats from radical elements would impede her safe travel to the various HCs to seek quashing of FIRs or seek pre-arrest bail.

Pointing to intensification of life threats against suspended BJP spokesperson Sharma and issuance of a lookout circular by the Kolkata Police on July 2, senior advocate Maninder Singh renewed his argument in Supreme Court on Tuesday that she faced imminent arrest and her travel to West Bengal, where two FIRs have been lodged, would be fraught with grave danger to her life. He sought to revive the writ petition

Nupur

had withdrawn and pleaded with the bench to dispassionately decide the issue on merit in sync with the ruling of the SC in TT

Antony

case in 2001.

In TT Antony judgment, the SC had ruled that “if the gravamen of the charges in two FIRs – the first and second – is in substance and truth the same, registering the second FIR and making fresh investigation and forwarding report under Section 173 of Criminal Procedure Code (charge-sheet) will be irregular and the court cannot take cognizance of the same”. Singh said all the FIRs are based on her single statement during a TV debate on May 26, where she had retorted to a Muslim religious leader’s abuses against a Hindu deity.

“The petitioner (Sharma) has now pointed out that it has become nearly impossible for her to avail the alternative remedy granted by this court (on July 1) and that there is an imminent necessity for this court to intervene and protect her life and liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the bench headed by Justice Kant said.

In order to protect her from possible harassment in the existing and future FIRs, the bench said, “Meanwhile, as an interim measure, it is directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner pursuant to the impugned FIR(s)/complaint(s) or the FIR(s)/complaint(s) which may be registered/entertained in the future.”

