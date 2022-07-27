sc-pmla-judgment-will-worsen-misuse-of-ed,-says-congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot address a press conference (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the SC’s PMLA judgment, saying it will worsen the misuse of ED in the present atmosphere of political vendetta.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “The SC’s pronouncement is disappointing and worrying… A dictatorial atmosphere has prevailed in the country for the past few years, and after this decision, the possibility of political misuse of ED by the Centre will increase further.”

AICC spokesman Jairam Ramesh said, “The judgment will have far-reaching implications for our democracy, especially when governments are anchored in political vendetta.” He, however, noted that there has been no pronouncement on his petition in the apex court challenging the “blatant misuse” of the Money Bill route by the Modi government on the amendments made to the PMLA, 2002. He said while a notice was issued on July 2, 2019, the question has remained unresolved.

Jairam underlined that the court has said that they “are conscious of the fact that if that ground of challenge is to be accepted, it may go to the root of the matter and amendments effected vide the Finance Act would become unconstitutional or ineffective”.

