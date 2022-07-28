SC gives UP police two months to trace missing man

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave Uttar Pradesh police two months to make a final attempt to trace a person, who has vanished from a

Prayagraj

hospital since May last year after being admitted as a Covid patient and remained untraceable despite extensive search by two SITs led by senior police officers.

A bench of Chief Justice

N V Ramana

and Justices Krishna Murari and

Hima Kohli

was informed by UP additional advocate general

Garima Prasad

that the 82-year-old patient

Ramlal Yadav

has been missing from hospital since May 8. She said there were deaths of three covid patients on May 6 last year in the hospital and the kin of the deceased created a ruckus in the hospital.

Unfortunately, the

CCTV

in the hospital premises was also not working that night as the CCTV in-charge was also infected with coronavirus and unavailable. It was found on May 8 that Yadav was missing from the hospital, she said and informed the court that hundreds of witnesses and nearby CCTV cameras have been examined but there has been no trace of the man in question.

Suspecting that the petitioner’s father could be among the three unfortunate deaths that happened in the hospital and as the police did not rule out the body being cremated mistakenly, the bench asked the UP government what could be the adequate compensation to be awarded to the son.

Prasad said that whatever compensation was paid to the kin of those who succumbed to Covid could be given to the son. But, the son was adamant that the UP police should make all efforts to find out what happened to his father. “The compensation computation can wait,” his counsel told the SC.

Finding the son pitching for continuation of the search for his missing father, the bench asked the UP police to give its best in the next two months and file a final report in the court.

The UP government had rushed to the SC challenging an Allahabad HC decision to summon all top ranking bureaucrats and police officers for their failure to trace the man, who was admitted as a corona patient to

Tej Bahadur Sapru

hospital at Prayagraj. The SC had stayed the HC order but had asked the state to pay Rs 50,000 interim compensation to the missing person’s son.

