sc-commission-gives-large-pay-bumps-to-agency-leaders,-with-one-increase-nearly-$90k

Five state agency leaders will see their paychecks increase substantially, including the director of an agency that represents the public’s interest in utility regulation, who will see an $86,000 pay bump in her annual salary.

The Agency Head Salary Commission, comprised of four House members, four senators, and three people appointed by the governor, approved five-digit pay raises for the directors of Office of Regulatory Staff, Department of Corrections, Department of Transportation, Department of Administration and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority in order to stay competitive with other states.

The pay bumps, approved Thursday, were effective immediately.

“Unfortunately we have been behind the curve on salaries in South Carolina,” said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, who acknowledged the increases would draw public scrutiny. “It’s difficult to hire and retain talent. … The way for us to maintain success is for us to have talent in crucial areas of state government.”

State Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Oconee, said the state also has to compete with the private sector, especially as the state comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Companies are having to pay competitive wages themselves to get employees and to maintain employees,” Alexander said. “I think that business and industry are already doing what we’re seeking to do here. I can assure you many opportunities, whether it’s in industry or other opportunities and jobs, that what they’re being paid now is certainly different than it was even a year ago because of the opportunities that are out there.”

Nanette Edwards, executive director of the Office of Regulatory Staff, which represents the public interest in utility case, saw her pay increase from $178,619 a year to $265,000. Her increase comes as the lawmakers have tasked ORS with coordinating broadband expansion in the state as well as additional oversight of Santee Cooper.

Some of those who received pay bumps this year had raises last year as well.

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall received a 32% raise in February of 2020.

“I use Secretary Hall as a prime example of a person who understands an agency from top to bottom,” Simrill said.

Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams and SFAA Executive Director Grant Gillespie saw their pay increased by 3% in December when the salary commission adjusted pay ranges for agency directors setting new minimum salaries after a study was done evaluating job responsibilities, and reviewing market rates and comparisons to nearby states.

Senate President Harvey Peeler was the lone ‘no’ vote on the pay increases and pointed out how some people earn less than the raises awarded by the commission.

“I feel like it’s too much too fast (for) these increases,” Peeler said, who suggested the increases be spread out over three years.

“It’s not the personalities,” Peeler added. “it’s not the people, we have great people, they’ve earned their pay, but it’s just the numbers. It’s hard for me to justify this time.”

The commission also set new Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey’s pay at $252,000.

What were the raises?

▪ Office of Regulatory Staff Executive Director Nanette Edwards: $178,619 to $265,000, a 48% raise.

▪ Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall: $251,232 to $298,000, an 18.6% raise.

▪ SC Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling: $199,857 to $250,000, a 25% raise.

▪ Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams: $224,042 to $284,679, a 27% raise.

▪ State Fiscal Accountability Authority Executive Director Grant Gillespie: $200,562 to $245,000, a 22% raise.