Home WORLD NEWS SC: Cases of grave offence can’t be quashed on basis of compromise
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

SC: Cases of grave offence can’t be quashed on basis of compromise

by News
0 views
sc:-cases-of-grave-offence-can’t-be-quashed-on-basis-of-compromise

banner img

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday held that a complainant has no right to withdraw a plaint in grave and serious offence as the crime is committed against society and not just an individual and that proceedings cannot be quashed on the ground of monetary settlement or compromise between the offender and the victim or his/her family.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian set aside a verdict of the Gujarat HC of quashing of criminal proceedings in an abatement of suicide case after the complainant, who was also cousin brother of the deceased, and the accused came to a settlement. The top court held that any settlement between the offender and the complainant will not prevail upon the interest of society to bring to justice the accused and said that if it is allowed, then financially strong offenders would go scot-free in criminal cases.

“Orders quashing FIRs and/or complaints relating to grave and serious offences only on the basis of an agreement with the complainant, would set a dangerous precedent, where complaints would be lodged for oblique reasons, with a view to extracting money from the accused. Furthermore, financially strong offenders would go scot-free, even in cases of grave and serious offences such as murder, rape, bride-burning, etc. by buying off informants/complainants and settling with them,” the bench said.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookTwitterInstagramKOO APPYOUTUBE

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

A strong govt is not restrictive, doesn’t control...

Congress moves privilege motion against Irani for Sonia...

Red cross seeks access to site of deadly...

West Africa bloc chair says Guinea accepts two-year...

Palestinian Authority arrest campaign ‘one of the worst...

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing POWs with HIMARS...

Will the Middle East be a flashpoint between...

New York raises monkeypox alarm, San Francisco declares...

Where will football teams stay, train at Qatar...

Wagner deployed like normal army units on Ukraine...

Leave a Reply