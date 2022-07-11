sc-asks-assembly-speaker-not-to-proceed-with-disqualification-plea-of-sena-mlas

NEW DELHI: The

Supreme Court

on Monday asked Maharashtra assembly speaker to not take any decision on plea seeking disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs of

Uddhav Thackeray

faction.

The apex court said the matter will require the constitution of a bench and will take some time to be listed. The matter will not be listed tomorrow.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav camp, sought for urgent listing of the petitions, saying that the speaker has kept the disqualification matter for hearing tomorrow.

“The court had said that the petitions would be listed on July 11. I urge that there should be no disqualification till the matter is decided here,” Sibal said, adding that earlier the top court had protected the rebel MLAs when they had approached it.

The court asked Solicitor General appearing for Maharashtra governor, to convey its direction to the newly-appointed assembly speaker.

The Thackeray-led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 in which a new speaker of the House was elected and subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Shinde-led coalition had proved its majority.

