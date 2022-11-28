SBF’s Mysterious Tweetstorm Continues

The former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, continues tweeting cryptic and mysterious messages on his official Twitter profile.

What started a day ago with a couple of tweets of single letters, ultimately spelling “What HAPPENED,” continues with more mysterious tweets from SBF.

Source: Twitter

Without providing any information whatsoever, the CEO only said that none of the above is any legal advice, weirdly saying that “this is all” he remembers, but his “memory might be faulty in parts.”

His latest tweet, however, hints that he may be detailing the recent events and providing a more cohesive explanation of what went wrong.

I’ll get to what happened. But for now, let’s talk about where we are today. – Tweeted SBF.

