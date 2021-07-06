saweetie-bags-new-rolls-royce-on-birthday-after-bitter-breakup-with-quavo

Saweetie celebrated her birthday over the weekend as she turned 28-year-old and got a lovely surprise

The rapper was reportedly gifted a stunning Rolls Royce SUV while partying with friends, and videos went viral of her checking it out

The 28-year-old also shared alluring snaps on Instagram showing off her new ride while skimpily dressed

American female rapper Saweetie is having a great year in music, but not the same can be said about her love life.

Saweetie acquires new Rolls Royce ride.

Photo: @saweetie

Source: Instagram

However, she is definitely using the opportunity to get the bag as she continues to add to her car collection, with the latest being a Rolls Royce.

As she turned 28 on July 2, the young lass was gifted a swanky Rolls Royce truck while partying it up in the night.

From clips that went viral, the rapper could be seen admiring her ca as it was presented to her.

Saweetie even gave fans a sneak peek into the ride on social media and, later on, Monday, July 5, showed off the ride in an alluring photoshoot.

The artiste was standing next to her ride dressed in an orange bikini that matched the interior of her new ride.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Saweetie

Netizens congratulated her on the new wheels, but some aimed a dig at her for whatever reason.

Here are a few reactions:

lilkimthequeenbee said:

“yes boo ! That’s how u do that ! U deserve it!”

xzotic.m said:

“She said I’ll get my self a better one. Go girl!”

sweetdiamonte said:

“Everything expensive, everything exclusive & everything ICY!”

_theyluvvkenyaaa said:

“It’s the bathing suit matching the interior of your car for me purrr”

Zinoleesky comes 2019 Chevrolet

Meanwhile, . previously reported that music star Zinoleesky made his first major automobile purchase and the young man went for a Chevrolet Camaro sports car.

Zinoleesky’s boss and senior colleague, Naira Marley, took to social media to announce the news and congratulated him.

Several fans and other colleagues in the entertainment industry have also showered congratulatory messages on the Kilofeshe crooner.

Source: .