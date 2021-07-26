THE National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Victor Oye, on Sunday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission to save Nigeria’s democracy.

Oye who spoke in Abuja, said INEC had an opportunity to redeem its image as its commissioners meet, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that the election management body must be non-partisan at all times and resist the temptation of creating doubt in the minds of the electorate.

Oye said “We were the first political party that uploaded the particulars of our governorship candidate and deputy to INEC on July 2, 2021, in accordance with the electoral act .

“According to section 313, of the electoral Act 2010 as amended, INEC was expected to have published that name within seven days of uploading of those particulars but they waited till July 15, 2021, 13 days after to concoct what they did on July 16, 2021.

“For me, the only way INEC can redeem their image is to reverse itself immediately ,they should not wait for one minute .

“After all, there is a court judgment from Awka that has given them a soft landing ,they can do that because the judgment from Awka was very clear .

“The judgment solved all the legal puzzles you could ever think of, so what is holding INEC from implementing that?”

He dismissed claims that there was a leadership crisis in APGA.

When contacted on which court judgement INEC would work with, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Nick Dazang said, “A procedure that has been established in the commission is that of obedience to court orders. As a body established by law, whenever there is a valid court order, we obey it.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]