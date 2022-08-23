Home Business Saudis, Allies Open Door to Oil-Output Cut to Keep Prices High
Saudis, Allies Open Door to Oil-Output Cut to Keep Prices High

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—Saudi Arabia and some of its oil-producing allies have suggested cutting crude production, disappointing U.S. officials who predicted the kingdom would be instrumental in cooling the market after President Biden met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time in office.

The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a coalition of producers led by Russia—collectively known as OPEC+—agreed to a smaller-than-expected production increase earlier in August.

