The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title
The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game.
Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974
The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
