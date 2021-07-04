Associated Press

Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.