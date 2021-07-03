saturday-schedule-at-road-america

Cup cars will be on track today for practice as the series prepares for its first race at Road America since 1956. That’s just part of a busy day that sees Xfinity teams qualify and race on the 4-mile road course in Wisconsin.

Saturday’s Xfinity race is the 12th at this track. There has never been a repeat winner. Austin Cindric won last year’s event. He was fastest in Friday’s practice session.

Road America weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, July 3

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle – NBCSN coverage begins at Noon)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (45 laps, 182.16 miles – NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:45 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 race (25 laps or 75 minutes)

