Sasha Banks makes WWE return and attacks Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown – The Sportsrush

Sasha Banks makes WWE return and attacks Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown. The Boss has been away from the promotion since her loss to Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 37.

Sasha Banks made her long awaited WWE return on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. This was her first appearance in three months. Long speculated to face Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, instead she saved the SmackDown Women’s champion from an attack by Zelina Vega and Carmella.

Bianca Belair was celebrating her 110 days as SmackDown Women’s Champion when Carmella interrrupted her looking for a third shot at the title. Vega then came out and challenged Belair as well. The EST chose to face Vega instead but was attacked from behind by Carmella.

The two then teamed up to beat up Belair until Banks’ music hit and she came out running. The Boss took out both Vega and Carmella before helping Belair up. The EST looked a little surprised before the two hugged while fans cheered for the return.

.@SashaBanksWWE comes to the aid of @BiancaBelairWWE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gsox7DZ3YL — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

🎶 Yes, yes, y’all 🎶#TheBoss is BACK! #SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/cGaG5V1tvn — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Banks and Belair then teamed up for a tag match against Vega and Carmella. The Wrestlemania Night one main eventers triumphed and celebrated their victory before Banks turned on her partner signalling her intent.

.@BiancaBelairWWE and @SashaBanksWWE pick up the win on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/z6I3VdoA6F — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

🤯🤯🤯#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/kCTqNpB5jc — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Message SENT. #SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/ReRyI7lbpX — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

.@SashaBanksWWE had other plans… @BiancaBelairWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AhwKfNDgtT — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021



The Boss wants the SmackDown Women’s Championship and she is coming for it. Banks vs Belair has long been speculated to be the match at SummerSlam and tonight was the first step towards making the rematch official.

