“Sarkodie And M.anifest Are The Only Ghanaian Rappers Who Succeeded Internationally”-Fameye Says [Video]

Sensational Ghanaian Highlife crooner, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, widely known in music scenes as Fameye has reacted to the assertions made by the Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy that African musicians doing rap cannot penetrate into the international market.READ ALSO: “The Movie Industry Collapsed Because Of Ignorance And Stup!dity”-Socrate Safo SaysBurna Boy in a recent interview stated that the reason why most African musicians who are doing western-inspired genres and rap music are not penetrating the international market is because they are bringing nothing new to the table.

Burna Boy stated that it is high time African musicians get themselves identified by their own culture through their music rather than venturing into other western genres which never gets them the exposure they seek.

In reaction to that, Fameye has refuted Burna Boy’s assertions, stating that some Ghanaian rappers have been able to break the global boundaries with their craft.

He mentioned that the SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie and M.anifest happens to be the only two Ghanaian rappers who have been able to achieve global dominance with their rap music.

Fameye stated that even though Ghana is blessed with a lot of talented rappers, Sarkodie’s global success became a shock and a milestone for Ghana music and he happens to be the only one who broke that boundary, hence Burna Boy’s assertions is not entirely true.

